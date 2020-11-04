CloudFlare Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)NETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- CloudFlare (NYSE:NET) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+68.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $103.18M (+39.6% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects billings of $107.2M.
- Over the last 1 year, NET has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.