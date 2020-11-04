Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-98.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $956.58M (-25.3% Y/Y).

Expected Net bookings $958.9M vs. a guidance of $875.0M.

Over the last 1 year, EA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 26 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.