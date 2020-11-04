Axcelis Technologies Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETAxcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS)ACLSBy: SA News Team
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 ($0.02 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $109.96M (+58.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACLS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.