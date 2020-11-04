Papa John's Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Nov. 04, 2020 12:45 PM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)PZZABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $466.15M (+15.5% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect restaurant margin of 19.9% (domestic company owned).
  • Over the last 2 years, PZZA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.