Papa John's Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 12:45 PM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)PZZABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $466.15M (+15.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect restaurant margin of 19.9% (domestic company owned).
- Over the last 2 years, PZZA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.