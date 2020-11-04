MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 ($0.01 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $145.99M (+30.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MTSI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.