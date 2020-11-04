CarGurus Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETCarGurus, Inc. (CARG)CARGBy: SA News Team
- CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $135.93M (-9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CARG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.