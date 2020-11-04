Discovery A Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 12:47 PM ETDiscovery, Inc. (DISCA)DISCABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Discovery A (NASDAQ:DISCA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-21.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.5B (-6.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect OIBDA of $888.1M.
- Over the last 2 years, DISCA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 2 downward.