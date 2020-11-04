SailPoint Technologies Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETSailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL)SAILBy: SA News Team
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-171.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.51M (+10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAIL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.