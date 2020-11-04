Yelp Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETYelp Inc. (YELP)YELPBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-78.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $202.2M (-23.0% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects Active claimed local business locations 5.17M.
- Over the last 2 years, YELP has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward.