DXC Technology Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)DXCBy: Gaurav Batavia
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.46B (-8.0% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects operating margin 5.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, DXC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.