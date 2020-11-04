Aspen Q1 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETAspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)AZPNBy: SA News Team
- Aspen (NASDAQ:AZPN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (+3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $149.37M (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AZPN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.