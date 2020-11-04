RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $292.04M (+14.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.