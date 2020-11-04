Melco Resorts & Entertainment Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 12:53 PM ETMelco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)MLCOBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.74 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $228.76M (-84.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MLCO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.