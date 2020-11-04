Ballard Power Systems Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ET
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $27.66M (+11.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLDP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.