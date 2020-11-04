Appian Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 Appian Corporation (APPN)
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (-21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.86M (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APPN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.