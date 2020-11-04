Telephone and Data Systems Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETTelephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)TDSBy: SA News Team
- Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.29B (-2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TDS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.