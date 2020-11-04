Scorpio Tankers Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 12:54 PM ETScorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)STNGBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.41 (+55.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $180.25M (+32.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STNG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.