Benefitfocus Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETBenefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT)BNFTBy: SA News Team
- Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (+39.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $61.02M (-14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BNFT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.