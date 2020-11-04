TripAdvisor Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETTripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP)TRIPBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 (-143.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $146.33M (-65.9% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects EBITDA margin of -9.7%.
- Over the last 2 years, TRIP has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 8 downward.