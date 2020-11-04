Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.27 (-17.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.98B (-10.5% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Operating income of $425M for the quarter.

Over the last 2 years, PH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.