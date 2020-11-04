Microchip Technology Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (-6.0% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects adjusted gross margin estimate 61.7%.
  • Over the last 2 years, MCHP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward.
