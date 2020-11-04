AmerisourceBergen Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 12:58 PM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)ABCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.87 (+16.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $47.93B (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adj. gross income 2.7% and operating income 1.08%.
- Over the last 2 years, ABC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.