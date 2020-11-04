AmerisourceBergen Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Nov. 04, 2020 12:58 PM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)ABCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.87 (+16.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $47.93B (+5.0% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect adj. gross income 2.7% and operating income 1.08%.
  • Over the last 2 years, ABC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.