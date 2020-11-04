Capri Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020
- Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-95.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $925.88M (-35.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 63.2% and operating margin of 2.1%.
- Over the last 2 years, CPRI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 14 downward.
