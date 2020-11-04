Capri Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 04, 2020 1:00 PM ETCapri Holdings Limited (CPRI)CPRIBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-95.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $925.88M (-35.7% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect gross margin of 63.2% and operating margin of 2.1%.
  • Over the last 2 years, CPRI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 14 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Capri Holdings: Designer Fashion Brands Still Facing Headwinds
