BP (BP +0.7% ) confirms it is in talks to sell its London headquarters - bought in 2001 when oil demand seemed limitless and oil majors dominated stock market indexes - to help cover debt.

BP says if a sale of the HQ is completed, it would lease back the space, where CEO Bernard Looney and the rest of the BP leadership team is based; the office has been mostly empty after the company encouraged staff to work from home because of the pandemic.

BP hopes to raise ~£250M ($324M) through a sale to Hong Kong-based investor Lifestyle International Holdings, WSJ reports.

Shares of BP, whose debt totaled $40.4B as of the end of September, have fallen by more than half over the past year: