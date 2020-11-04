HubSpot Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETHubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)HUBSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-59.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $210.86M (+21.4% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects billings of $211.9M.
- Over the last 2 years, HUBS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward.