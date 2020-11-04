Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$3.89 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $434.48M (-73.7% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Adj. EBITDA of -$108.9M.

Over the last 2 years, WYNN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.