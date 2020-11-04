Sunrun Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETSunrun Inc. (RUN)RUNBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-91.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $209.38M (-2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RUN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.