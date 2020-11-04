Cardinal Health Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 1:04 PM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)CAHBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (-10.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.14B (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect operating income of $495.7M.
- Over the last 2 years, CAH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.