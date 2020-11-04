Infinera Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETInfinera Corporation (INFN)INFNBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+64.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $335.91M (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects gross margin of 34.0%.
- Over the last 2 years, INFN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.