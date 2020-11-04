Booking Holdings Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020
- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $14.67 (-67.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.53B (-49.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross bookings of $13.56B and EBITDA of $862.9M.
- Over the last 2 years, BKNG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 2 downward.