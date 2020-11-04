AstraZeneca Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-51.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.65B (+8.5% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects product sales of $6.50B.
- Over the last 2 years, AZN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
