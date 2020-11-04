AstraZeneca Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Nov. 04, 2020 1:07 PM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)AZNBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-51.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.65B (+8.5% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects product sales of $6.50B.
  • Over the last 2 years, AZN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:AstraZeneca Restarts Vaccine Trial With Earnings On The Horizon
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.