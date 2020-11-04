Deutsche Bank reups Buy on SBA Communications, praising growth and balance sheet changes
Nov. 04, 2020 1:08 PM ETSBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)SBACBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank has reiterated its Buy rating on SBA Communications (SBAC +4.5%) after its Q3 beat showed broadly positive results.
- The growth outlook is improving, the bank says, with adjusted funds from operations also looking upbeat.
- The company logged its "highest AFFO per share ever in the third quarter, with the fourth quarter AFFO per share expected to be even higher," CEO Jeff Stoops says.
- The company raised its full-year outlook for revenue (to $2.065B-$2.085B), AFFO (to $1.053B-$1.079B), EBITDA (to $1.485B-$1.495B) and tower cash flow (to $1.586B-$1.596B).
- Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank also highlighted balance sheet changes that drove interest savings.
- "We made what we believe were some very positive and opportunistic balance sheet and capital allocation decisions since our last release," Stoops says. "These included re-pricing an interest rate hedge to reduce future cash interest expense, repurchasing a healthy amount of our stock and investment in a number of new high-quality assets."
- Over at J.P. Morgan, the firm expects carrier promotion activity will escalate after the iPhone launch, though offers already in the market are more aggressive than expected.
