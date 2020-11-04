Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.54 (-23.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.48B (-2.2% Y/Y).

Analyst expects adjusted gross margin 53.9%

Over the last 2 years, BDX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward.