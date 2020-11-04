Incyte Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 1:12 PM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)INCYBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $622.48M (+12.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INCY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward.