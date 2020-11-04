American International Group Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETAmerican International Group, Inc. (AIG)AIGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • American International Group (NYSE:AIG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.79B
  • Net investment income is seen at $152.6M; net premiums written of $6.09B.
  • Catastrophe losses is estimated at $724M.
  • Combined ratio of 106.4%.
  • Over the last 2 years, AIG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.