American International Group Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETAmerican International Group, Inc. (AIG)AIGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- American International Group (NYSE:AIG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.79B
- Net investment income is seen at $152.6M; net premiums written of $6.09B.
- Catastrophe losses is estimated at $724M.
- Combined ratio of 106.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, AIG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.