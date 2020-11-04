Zoetis Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Nov. 04, 2020
  • Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (-3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (+3.2% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects US revenue of $863.6M, International revenue of $720.5M.
  • Over the last 2 years, ZTS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.
