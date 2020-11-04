Zoetis Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 1:14 PM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS)ZTSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (-3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects US revenue of $863.6M, International revenue of $720.5M.
- Over the last 2 years, ZTS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.