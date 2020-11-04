Stericycle Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 1:15 PM ETStericycle, Inc. (SRCL)SRCLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-28.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $640.63M (-23.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SRCL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.