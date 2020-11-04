CIGNA Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 1:15 PM ETCigna Corporation (CI)CIBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- CIGNA (NYSE:CI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.23 (-6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $39.19B (+9.4% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects medical care ratio 81.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, CI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.