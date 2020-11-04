Middleby Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 1:16 PM ETThe Middleby Corporation (MIDD)MIDDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-40.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $601.1M (-17.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MIDD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.