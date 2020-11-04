ADT Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETADT Inc. (ADT)ADTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- ADT (NYSE:ADT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+850.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25B (-3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADT has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.