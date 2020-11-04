Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Nov. 04, 2020 1:18 PM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)ALNYBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.34 (+10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $119.05M (+69.9% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects R&D of $161.4M.
  • Over the last 2 years, ALNY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward.
