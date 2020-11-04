Flowserve Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETFlowserve Corporation (FLS)FLSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-23.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $891.42M (-10.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.