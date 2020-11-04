Intellia Therapeutics Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 1:19 PM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)NTLABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.57 (-16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.95M (+40.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTLA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.