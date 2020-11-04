Vericel Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 1:21 PM ETVericel Corporation (VCEL)VCELBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 vs. $0.07 in 3Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $30.98M (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VCEL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.