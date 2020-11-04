Republicans retain control of Texas oil and gas regulator
- Texas oil producers trade broadly higher after Republican businessman Jim Wright cruised to a surprisingly easy victory in the Texas Railroad Commission over a Democratic energy lawyer who had sought to put climate change on the state energy regulator's agenda.
- PXD +3.5%, EOG +4.8%, CXO +3.3%, APA +5.4%, CVX +1.9%, XOM +1.7%, OXY +2.5%, DVN +3.3%, PE +3%, FANG +0.5%.
- Billionaire former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg poured $2.6M into the race to support challenger Chrysta Castañeda in the final stretch, and prompted Wright to argue that out-of-state money was trying to bring the Green New Deal to Texas.
- Wright received contributions from political action committees for energy companies such as Pioneer Natural Resources, Energy Transfer, ConocoPhillips and Ovintiv.
- The challenger, who would have been the first Democrat elected to the post in 26 years, promised to crack down on both the flaring and venting of natural gas.