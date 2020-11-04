Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 1:22 PM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)REGNBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.99 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.09B (+2.0% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects net product estimate of $1.33B.
- Over the last 2 years, REGN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 2 downward.