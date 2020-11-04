Brighthouse Financial Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETBrighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF)BHFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.44 (+4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.02B (-3.8% Y/Y).
- Brighthouse may see EPS gain; steady cash, capital
- Over the last 2 years, BHF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.