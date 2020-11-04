Dominion Energy Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 1:28 PM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D)DBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-16.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.68B (-13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, D has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
