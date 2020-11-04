Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETRed Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)RRGBBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.56 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $206.2M (-29.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RRGB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.