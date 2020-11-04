Apollo Investment Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETApollo Investment (AINV)AINVBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, November 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-24.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $55.35M (-21.3% Y/Y).
  • Total investment income is estimated at $54.6M; net investment income per share is seen at $0.40.
  • Over the last 2 years, AINV has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
